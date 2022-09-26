Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas opened the September 15, 2022, city council meeting with the pledge of allegiance and a reflection/prayer.
Updates from the meeting are as follow: the sewer line replacement projects have started on lower Main Street, and the mayor asked everyone to please forgive construction around the area; the grant for the water plant is ongoing as paperwork and what the mayor described as “hoops” are still being resolved; construction on the new police location is underway; and the fire department continues to apply for any available grants as the new rescue boat, fire equipment, along with the fire truck will arrive by the end of the year.
The Jackson Parks Department would like to draw attention to the many activities they have planned. On Thursday, October 13, 2022, through Saturday, October15, 2022, a carnival is scheduled and on that same Saturday, October 15, 2022, the Fall Festival is set to take place. A vendor market will be open on Saturday, October 29, 2022, during the jack-o-lantern trail.
The buyout program is still in the works and with all the FEMA paperwork that needs to be done, the council appointed Angie Combs to oversee the project. And, as always, all departments continue to apply for and add project profiles to elevate the city.
No new business was discussed and the old business on the agenda of pay request number two for work done at the corner of Broadway for $12,546.00 was approved.
In conclusion, Mayor Thomas wanted to remind the citizens of a water zoning meeting to be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 4pm. The mayor would add that she hopes everyone would be kind to others and let us all get ready for fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.