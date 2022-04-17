The Breathitt County Clerk’s Office recently received a notice from Frankfort that the office had garnered a satisfactory audit from the Kentucky Department of Revenue.
The notice explained that the clerk’s office had presented reports, payments, and all other information needed to satisfactorily explain and comply with collection and remittance of all ad valorem taxes on motor vehicles collected for the calendar tax year of 2021.
All records were examined by a qualified representative of the Department of Revenue and was found to be correct and in order.
“I am happy to report the Breathitt County Clerk’s office has received another great audit from the Department of Revenue,” stated Breathitt County Clerk Becky Curtis, “Motor vehicle ad valorem taxes are an important revenue source for our entire county. These taxes are collected by the clerk’s office and then remitted throughout our county to taxing districts. These districts include our city and county school systems, library, health department, extension office, as well as the City of Jackson and Breathitt County Fiscal Court. Please remember when you pay your car taxes each year it supports so many essential services in our county.”
Curtis recently attended an election training in Frankfort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.