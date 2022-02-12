The Breathitt County Fiscal Court met in a brief special session on Monday, February 7th. Inclement weather caused the meeting to be rescheduled from Friday, February 4th.
The following agenda items were approved by the fiscal court:
● Becky Watts Curtis, the Breathitt County Clerk, to resume the position of Fiscal Court Clerk per KRS 67.120 effective as of February 4th, 2022.
● Budget transfer BA #07002, which allowed for funding to be moved from district account to another district account to cover costs of repairs and resources.
● Additional minor county invoices.
● Acknowledgement of the Unmined Coal Settlement of 2020.
● Advertisement for Bid FEMA #4428 PW #674: Stray Branch Road; North Rock Lick; Hedge Apple Road; Mosquito Hollow; Morgue Fork; and Lower Taulbee Road.
The meeting was then adjourned, with the special session lasting around twenty minutes.
