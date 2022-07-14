The one percent county occupational tax could be removed by the end of July 2022, if the second reading and the proposal is approved at the fiscal court meeting scheduled for Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 10 am in the Breathitt County Fiscal Courtroom.
At the most recent fiscal court meeting on June 28, 2022, outgoing Magistrate Donnie Bush, who lost his seat in the last election, made the motion to remove the one percent occupational tax sparking a heated debate with audience and fiscal court members. Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble prompted Bush to explain his research and how much tax dollars this move would save the citizens of the county. Bush could not or would not answer the question but did relay his thoughts on how the people were “taxed to death” and that the budget would balance without the occupational tax. The motion was approved with a three to two vote, with Bush and Magistrates Ray Moore and Ellis Tincher voting “yes” and Magistrate Roy O. Herald and Judge Noble voting “no”. Magistrates Moore and Tincher are also outgoing, losing their seats in the last election as well.
According to the Breathitt County Treasurer Matthew Hudson, this move will cost the county government around $1 million in revenue. “The county budgets for $1 million in revenue from the occupational tax. Sometimes it is a little less and other times it is more.”
Hudson would add that county officials are exchanging ideas and discussing different ways on how to replace the money potentially being lost from the removal of the tax, but nothing had been determined at this time.
The Treasurer would further explain that the effect of removing the tax would trickle down, as the county would still receive the tax revenue that was in transit and that was due in July, but once it completely “dried up”, no plan was in place to recoup that revenue.
