Less than two hours after taking their respective oaths of office, the newly elected Breathitt County Fiscal Court met in special session on Monday, January 2, 2023.
Meeting highlights include:
- Approval of the first reading of adopting Occupational Tax Ordinance #20230102-1. This is the first step in raising the county’s occupational tax to two percent due to the July 2022 flooding placing the county in financial hardship and to help pay back county loans.
- The fiscal court voted to approve the first reading of the Breathitt County Sheriff’s and the Breathitt County Clerk’s 2023 budget. The Sheriff’s budget is nearly $269,000 and the clerk’s budget is $280,000.
- Approval of a $10,000 advancement to the Breathitt County Clerk’s Office that will be reimbursed by March of 2023.
- Approval of the first reading of Ordinance #20230102-2 which allows amending of the Breathitt County Administration Code. Some of the new amendments are meetings will now be the fourth Tuesday of each month at 5 pm; overtime is to be approved by the Judge or Road Foreman; a zero tolerance drug policy; if an employee is laid off more than six months and is rehired, that employee is considered a new hire; if an employee is suspended is now without pay; the Judge will officially write up employees; and if employees come to work under the influence, he or she can be terminated immediately.
- Approval of initiating the process to purchase voting machines. The fiscal court stated it would conduct research to determine pricing as well as for grants to help cover the cost. The court added that its goal is to open all precincts with an adequate number of machines at each precinct.
- Approval of prioritizing and rescinding of allocated ARPA funding. The fiscal court stated it needed to take a look at how the ARPA funds could be better spent as some projects approved by the previous administration may not be considered high priority at this time.
- Approval of opening a bank account with Citizens Bank and Trust for depositing Nursing Home Funds once the sale is officially finalized.
- Approval of appointing Ashley Barnett as Fiscal Court Clerk and setting her pay rate.
- Approval of appointing Johnny Stacy as Road Foreman setting his pay at $26.50 per hour.
- Approval to submit a list of potential employees for the appointment of the position of DES Director. Current Director Chris Friley will remain in the position until a new director is hired. Friley will be moving into a new position.
- Approval of appointing Judge Noble’s wife, Brenda, as Deputy Judge to sign checks and documents if the Judge is unavailable and/or unable.
- Approval of authorization of County Judge Executive and County Treasurer to co-sign all checks for the Breathitt County Fiscal Court.
- Approval to submit a list of potential employees for the appointment of the position of Bridge Foreman.
- Approval to have all drug testing conducted by local medical facilities.
- The fiscal court conveyed that the positions of Waste Coordinator; 911 Coordinator; Road Department Employee; and County Attorney Secretary were now open. A list of candidates will be submitted for each job, and one appointed to each opening. The four previous holders of these jobs, Calvin Saum, Crystal Deaton, Kenneth Watts, and Sherry Pitts, respectively, did not have their names re-submitted for hire.
The new fiscal court certainly made its presence felt inside a nearly full courtroom as it approved a tax increase and strict amendments to the administration code. Judge Noble congratulated the new administration on being elected and is confident it can work together for the good of Breathitt County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.