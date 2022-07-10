Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble revealed to the Times Voice that Hinkle Contracting Company (Hinkle) would not be fulfilling anymore gravel orders for the county until its bill is paid in full.
Judge Noble conveyed that the bills from Hinkle date back to February 10, 2022, and that the company has cut off the county until those bills were paid.
“Magistrates Ray Moore, Ellis Tincher, and Donnie Bush continue to vote against paying all bills that are related to the Breathitt County Road Department. I had one of the Road Department employees to go to Hinkle to pick up a gravel order and Hinkle requested that he return the gravel. Hinkle has stated no more gravel for our county until the bills are paid,” stated Judge Noble. “It is really sad that they are doing this to our county.”
According to Judge Noble, the county owes Hinkle a total of $515,750.05, with $495,003.78 being the amount owed for blacktop resurfacing projects in all four districts in April of this year. The gravel bill is in the amount of $20,746.27.
The Accounting Department with Hinkle Contracting confirmed the amounts owed.
