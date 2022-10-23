The Breathitt County Fiscal Court is seeking a $7 million dollar loan through the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACO) in order to fund necessary flood damage repairs.
“The county has to date spent around $2.1 million on flood repairs, but we estimate that we still have close to $10 million in recovery costs,” explains Breathitt County Treasurer Matthew Hudson.
The treasurer stated that the loan would be divided into a $2 million short-term loan that would be due to be paid back by June 30, 2023, and a $5 million long-term loan that would allow the county up to ten years to pay back the loan.
The county treasurer also revealed that the county was seeking funding in several other areas and had applied for numerous grants, such as a recent $4.1 million grant to help assist with day-to-day operations while the county continues recovery efforts from the devasting flood.
The public is invited to a video conference hearing via Amazon Chime on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 10 a.m. The loan/financial plan will be decided on at this time. The conference is for the county to present all legal documentation and payment plan(s) before a judge for a ruling on its loan application. Information on how to connect to and view the hearing can be found in the legal notice on page six in this week’s Times Voice.
