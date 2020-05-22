Hard to say whether it will be they or we who remember it more!
One by one they passed us. There were times it seemed like we were cheering an endless cavalcade of youthful optimism, exuberance, and boundless enthusiasm. Regardless, we were all cheering.
Families, friends, neighbors, teammates, and all design and model of well-wisher aligned the street leading to the respective in-county high schools; forming a gauntlet of love and support. The Seniors of 2020 would either drive or ride through, families also along, to pick up their parchments.
Outside, we were socially distant. In our hearts and minds we embraced each and every last one.
This was more than a graduation ceremony for the Seniors who experienced it. There has never been one before like it; and, hopefully, there will never be another.
Pulling it off was a logistical nightmare for the faculty members and administrators involved. One watching the proceedings would have never guessed it was the least bit difficult of an undertaking. It came off like watching a professional ballet company dance La Bayadere.
For these seniors it was significant. It signified a wonderful achievement. It signified as fitting a tribute as we were capable of conceiving under the circumstances. It signified the closing of one door but the opening of so many others.
The class of 2020 will forever be remembered, loved, somewhat pitied, but mostly admired. It seems they entered the hallways of the respective schools just yesterday. The impression they left on us will last a lifetime.
Congratulations to all the Seniors who just graduated. The Times-Voice commends the class of 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.