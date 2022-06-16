The Breathitt County Fiscal Court called an emergency meeting, Tuesday (June 14) afternoon, hours after it just concluded a special session earlier that morning.
The emergency meeting was deemed invalid as it was subject to the absence of a quorum. No quorum means that the minimum number of members of the fiscal court were present to make the meeting valid. Magistrates Donnie Bush, Ray Moore, and Ellis Tincher did not attend the meeting. The same situation happened again on Wednesday (June 15) morning when another emergency meeting was scheduled for 8am.
Before the emergency meeting on Tuesday afternoon, Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble released a proposed resolution to shut down all county services except for those deemed necessary for daily operations by the Judge.
In the morning session, issues arose over a payroll transfer, with magistrates Donnie Bush, Ray Moore, and Ellis Tincher expressed their displeasure over claims that Road Department employees were getting excessive overtime hours with Bush once more adding that he feels that Judge Noble has exceeded the parameters of the county’s budget due to so much funding spent on contractors. Without the payroll transfer, some county workers will not get paid, but the magistrates along with all elected officials will still receive their pay.
The first reading of the 2022-2023 annual Fiscal Court budget was approved with numerous amendments that included to cut the one percent occupational tax and the financial line to provide no funding for the Senior Citizens Program Support, after it received $45,000 last fiscal year. County Treasurer Matthew Hudson did convey that the budget did balance with the added amendments. A second reading of the budget must be approved by July 1, 2022.
The fiscal court has met in numerous special sessions the past two weeks to address budget transfers, payroll, and pay legal vendor claims, but to no avail, leaving a county shut down on the table. The last shut down occurred in July of 2021.
