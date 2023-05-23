County to host Memorial Day ceremonies May 23, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday, May 26, 202310 a.m. – Parade through downtown Jackson is scheduled.Noon – Memorial Day ceremony at Douthitt Park.8 p.m. (Dusk) – Candle lighting and roll call at Douthitt Park. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News 2023 DAR Good Citizenship Awards County to host Memorial Day ceremonies Deadly shooting 2023 DAR Good Citizenship Awards 2023 Inductees into the Jackson City National Honor Society Breathitt's Price going to state 2023 Eighth Grade Class 2023 Eighth Grade Class Valedictorian and Salutatorian Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDewey Dewayne LewisJames Ralph FugateJack Niece passes at 95May is Elder Abuse and Older Americans MonthBrent Dewayne CraseRiverside’s Bedtelyon and Jones going to state tournamentHenry BaileyShanna GillumCarter WagersJackson City Valedictorian Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Wednesday, May 17, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Regional News The sickest rural Americans may be the least able to afford care 2 hrs ago +2 AdventHealth Global Missions assembles a playground for children at VOA’s Transitional Living Home 3 hrs ago Madison County Court Recap: May 4 - 10, 2023 6 hrs ago +2 Clay man nabbed in thefts 9 hrs ago Madison County Marriages: May 4 - 10, 2023 10 hrs ago Jackson County Wagon and Saddle Club hosts Annual Spring Fun Show May 22, 2023 Police Chase Ends in an Arrest that Included a Stolen 4-Wheeler and Drugs May 22, 2023 Daniel Boone National Forest Announces Kids Fishing Derbies, Fee-Free Boat Ramp Weekend May 22, 2023
