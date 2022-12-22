Dr. Tom Carew, Kentucky State Director of the US Department of Agriculture Rural Development, recently announced that Breathitt County would be receiving nearly $1.4 million in funding.
The county will be awarded an Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant in the amount of $708,500 to construct a 2,500 square foot visitor center with amenities that include Kentucky Proud products, snacks, public restrooms, arts, and crafts.
An additional $500,000 ARC grant to be received by Breathitt County will be used to redevelop a former mine land site into campgrounds. The campgrounds will offer primitive camping; RV sites; 11 furnished cabins; a bath house; small playground; office facilities; a store; laundry machines; and staff apartments.
The visitor center and campgrounds will be built as part of the Elk View project at South Fork in Breathitt County and serve as a hub and trailhead for the South Fork corridor of the Mountain Trail Authority.
The Rousseau Volunteer Fire Department (RVFD) was awarded a $189,400 Community Facilities Disaster grant to construct a 5,000 square foot building to house the volunteer fire department and its equipment as well as include two vehicle storage bays; training area; office; break room; and rest room.
