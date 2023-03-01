The Times Voice met with Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble on Monday morning, to discuss some county topics.
KACO Loan and Occupational Tax
The Breathitt County Fiscal Court had to approve receiving a Kentucky Association of Counties (KACO) loan in the amount of $7 million to aid in flood recovery efforts. “Thus far we have received $2.3 million of the loan with no date set on when the county will receive the remainder. As a result of needing this loan, and in order to pay it back, unfortunately the fiscal court had to raise the occupational tax to two percent recently. I hated so much to have to do that, but it had to be done. Plain and simple, we must pay our bills and raising the tax could not be avoided. The previous administration’s removal of the tax already had cost us $500,000, maybe more,” explained Judge Noble.
The Judge would add that at this time there is no set timetable as to when the loan can be paid back and when the occupational tax will be lowered back to one percent. He did inform that the $2.3 million that had been received would have to be paid back in full by July 1st.
Adjustments to Minutes
It has been reported at a past fiscal court meeting, the new administration voted to approve the changing of recorded minutes from prior meetings pertaining to ARPA funding, and Judge Noble shed some light on that subject. “That was just a necessary step, the court had to take to re-prioritize the ARPA funds. The new administration along with myself, feel as if those funds could be put to better use. In our very first meeting in January, we made it very clear this was one of our objectives, to re-prioritize the ARPA funds, and voted and approved to do so, this was simply just the next step in the process.”
Voting Machines/Equipment
The previous election was plagued with long wait times and only a few precincts open to voters causing a tremendous amount of negative backlash from the public. This debacle was high on the list of the new fiscal court to correct. “Just recently we found out that the voting equipment used to sign-in the voters is going to be 100 percent reimbursed, so that was some good news as the fiscal court moves forward in addressing the county’s voting needs. The fiscal court remains committed to purchasing new voting machines, enough to have all precincts open with enough machines to serve the voting public at each precinct. It is doubtful that this will happen before the May election, but potentially could be in place for the November election.”
The New Administration
While still relatively new on the job, Judge Noble had nothing but the highest praise for the new fiscal court. “This is the way a fiscal court should be. Each magistrate is working hard in their district, turning in roads and whatever else work needs done. They keep open lines of communication. I honestly could not be more pleased.”
County Repair Update
Just recently Breathitt County was once more hit with devastating weather that resulted in flooding in some areas and massive mud and rockslides in others. This bout of flooding resulted in an additional cost of over $700,000 in damages. While Judge Noble admitted the county’s situation was not the best, work was continuing, and it would make it through these difficult times. “Truthfully, overall, the county is not in real good shape. It just seems it is a mess everywhere, and each time we get a little bit ahead, we get hit hard again. Just this last round of flooding has already added an extra $700,000 in damages, and that total is likely to be more when the final numbers come in. But crews are out working hard every day, sometimes even well into the night. I just ask that people continue to be patient and if you haven’t already reported any damage(s) that need to be repaired please do so. We have several grants submitted and while FEMA is slow, it is certain. The county will not stop trying in its efforts to recover from the horrific flooding we have suffered.”
Judge Noble would further add, “County crews are operating at a higher level too under new Road Foreman Johnny Stacy. Johnny has been doing a good job and the difference under his direction truly has been amazing.”
Housing
Since the July 2022 flooding, proper housing has become an issue in Breathitt County. “I am very much aware of the housing problem our county is facing, and to my knowledge this is not just a problem on a county level but statewide and even nationally. The county has worked closely with FEMA dealing with this issue and the Housing Development Alliance (HDA) out of Hazard is doing wonderful work in Breathitt County. I would encourage people to contact the HDA. I realize Breathitt County will be losing residents because of a lack of adequate housing but I am encouraged by the number of people building back and working with organizations like the HDA and Hunt Homes to remain in the county.”
Commented
