The Breathitt County Fiscal Court recently met in numerous special sessions to pay all legal vendor claims and make any necessary budget transfers, but Magistrates Donnie Bush, Ray Moore, and Ellis Tincher have voted down all measures that will allow a transfer of the money available into the Road Department fund to cover payroll.
Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble has called three emergency meetings to date, but the three magistrates mentioned have declined to show up forcing the meetings to become invalid/no quorum. No quorum happens when the minimum number of members are not in person resulting in any votes or motions to become null and void.
According to Judge Noble, all county workers have been affected by not transferring the funds to cover payroll and as of Wednesday morning, the county will be one week late in paying its employees. As one employee remarked, “When bills are scheduled to come out of every paycheck, and can’t, it is not fair to the employees or their families.”
The county is trying to operate business as usual, but it is with limited personnel according to the Judge. “I have some Road Department employees that are having to use their sick/vacation time as they cannot afford to come to work.”
The Judge would go on to add, “This is the most frustrating thing I have dealt with during my time as County Judge. Employees need to get paid. The money is there, it just simply needs to be transferred.”
Noble stated that he continues to contact the magistrates between two and three times daily. “I am ready to get this situation corrected and Magistrate Roy Oakley Herald said he could be ready at an hour’s notice,” conveyed the Judge.
Several county employees have filed claims with the Kentucky Labor Cabinet, but that process can often take weeks until the Cabinet can get involved.
According to the Breathitt County Attorney’s office all elected officials like the magistrates are entitled to still be paid on time.
If the second reading of the Fiscal Court budget is not passed by July 1, 2022, the county will once more have to shut down.
