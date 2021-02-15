Court date Thursday for two (2) Louisville ’Boogaloo Bois’

One suspect allegedly incited a Louisville riot on the day of the Capitol siege
According to a story appearing on ABC, and following-up on our own article we published just last week online, The Justice Department announced the arrest of two militia members both of whom are from Louisville, Kentucky. The arrests are in connection with ongoing investigations concerning the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol and other related activities connected thereto from around the country.
The two are set to appear in federal district court in Louisville, Kentucky on Thursday, February 18, 2021. The appearance is believed to be for purposes of hearing their pleas to the pending charges and determining whether they will be either released or detained pre-trial.
One of the two is believed involved in inciting a riot in Louisville, Kentucky on January 6, 2021. This Louisville riot was to coincide and come off contemporaneously with the Capitol riots on the same day.
The suspects, arrested by the FBI last Thursday, are John Subleski, 32, and Adam Turner, 35, both of Louisville. Subleski is charged with inciting a riot and committing an act of violence to encourage a riot in downtown Louisville "through the use of social media and other electronic communications," according to a statement from the DOJ. While inciting individuals to riot, Subleski allegedly posted on social media: "Time to storm LMPD.”
On Jan. 6, the day a violent crowd of former President Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, members of the Boogaloo-affiliated group United Pharaoh's Guard (UPG) allegedly joined Subleski (who is a member of the group, according to the complaint) in Louisville. They are alleged to have pointed rifles at drivers, blocked intersections, and barricaded roads.
Subleski was also captured on video firing his rifle at a vehicle that went through one of his group's barricades. The field office of the FBI in Louisville released in its statement that, ”FBI Louisville's JTTF (Joint Terrorism Task Force), and each of the member agencies, are committed to keeping our communities safe from violent extremists," FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Brown of the FBI Louisville Division said in a statement made available to various local and national news outlets to include the Times-Voice.
Turner, identified as a member of the UPG and the “Boogaloo Bois,” according to the complaint filed in the federal district court by prosecutors, was separately charged with participating in a protest caravan on Christmas Day/2020 that confronted police officers in St. Matthews, Kentucky. He was arrested for openly carrying an AR-pistol and charged with menacing and resisting arrest.
Turner later made threats to police officers on social media, according to the DOJ's statement. Also in the statement, Acting U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett said, ”I commend the outstanding work of the Louisville FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force and our state and local law enforcement task force member agencies who work tirelessly every day to identify, locate, and apprehend for prosecution individuals who jeopardize the peace and safety of the citizens of the Western District of Kentucky.”
Both Subleski and Turner are set to attend separate preliminary and detention hearings. If convicted, each could face a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and a three-year term of supervised release, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.