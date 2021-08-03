Court dismisses nearly half of harassment counts pending against Shelia Roberts

Roberts gets three counts dismissed
Remaining four to proceed to trial
Comments constitutionally protected according to her lawyer
Shelia Roberts had been formerly charged with numerous offenses including a felon in possession of a weapon together with numerous harassment counts. The weapon charge was previously dismissed. The harassment charges remained docketed.
The court was asked to dismiss seven harassment cases against Shelia Roberts which had various victims all of which were employees of county government. The allegations were based on commentary posted on Facebook.
Ms. Roberts, through her lawyer, Patrick O’Neil of Jackson, argued the cases should be dismissed. She reasoned the First Amendment afforded a citizen the right to criticize her government.
The motion was granted in part and denied in part. Three of the seven cases were dismissed with the Court citing the cases lacked sufficient probable cause to constitute harassment under Kentucky law even were the allegations true. In the other four, the court found sufficient probable cause citing the statements involved criticism beyond just that of government officials.
This doesn’t mean the court agrees Shelia Roberts committed four offenses. It merely means the court believes a jury question exists which should be resolved by twelve of Ms. Roberts’ peers.
We talked with defense counsel, Patrick O’Neil. He told the Times-Voice, “For the government to prevail, the jury will have to decide both that the statements were said or posted with the intent to simply harass and annoy and that these statements served no legitimate purpose. We believe Ms. Roberts was well within her protected right of expression to post what has been attributed to her.”
The matter will now proceed to trial if no agreement can be reached in the near future resolving the remaining issues. However, the government and Ms. Roberts may come to a future agreement which ultimately resolves all remaining questions without the need of impaneling a jury.
People are reminded one charged with an offense is presumed to be innocent. This presumption remains until such time as he either pleads guilty to the offense, or, upon a plea of not guilty, a jury of his peers can be sworn and impaneled and the matter tried until a verdict is reached.
Proof of the commission of a criminal offense sufficient to support a conviction has to be beyond a reasonable doubt. The accused is entitled, by law, to be presumed innocent of any charges until such time as the matter can be joined for trial and the jury retires to deliberate its verdict. All people accused of crimes are both afforded and entitled to an opportunity to confront the government’s case.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.