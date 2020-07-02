As other states contemplate re-instituting quarantines, Kentucky continues to open!
Kentucky, according to a report first appearing on WDRB in Louisville, Kentucky, lifted some more of its restrictions, June 29th, 2020. While restrictions were loosening in Kentucky, that practice is in stark contrast to what is happening most every other place in America.
Bars and restaurants are now permitted to open at 50% capacity and that includes bars which don’t serve food. Bars which don’t serve food have been closed since mid-March.
Venues and event spaces can also reopen at 50% capacity. Swimming pools can open at limited capacity provided the guests socially distance. Youth sports can increase its levels of participation.
As for gatherings, up to 50 people are now allowed. There is also limited visitation at assisted living and personal care homes.
Group activities of 10-or less, communal dining, and off-site appointments will be permitted at assisted living and personal care homes. Obviously social distancing and the wearing of masks will be quintessential to that continuing.
Families having either a relative in a nursing home or at one of Kentucky's Intermediate Care Facilities for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities are set to begin resumption of visitation, July 15. Kentucky Kingdom is scheduled to reopen with updated health and safety measures.
Guests at Kentucky Kingdom will have their temperatures checked at the gate. Masks will be encouraged, but not required, and hand sanitizing stations will be set up around the park.
It is asked that we be ever reminded that social distancing is a priority in Kentucky. We should also strive to wear masks where appropriate.
