COVID-19 Numbers, Kentucky-Wide and Locally, Improving

4th-straight week of decline reason to celebrate
Numbers down a 3rd-straight week in Breathitt
Kentucky’s positivity rate under 8% for the first-tie since December 8, 2020
WDRB out of Louisville, Kentucky reported, this past Sunday (February 7, 2021), that Kentucky has experienced its fourth consecutive weekly decline in COVID-19 cases. The news wasn’t all rosy. Kentucky has also reported a 19th-consecutive day of 30 or more deaths.
These deaths were believed to be ones in which the virus was determined a "contributing factor.” Many of the people dying with COVID-19 infection also suffer from underlying, life-threatening, pre-existing health issues unrelated to this particular, global health crises.
State health officials confirmed 31 virus-related deaths in Kentucky on Sunday, February 7, 2021. There were a reported 1,532 new cases, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
More than half of the 4,051 Kentuckians who have died from the virus were aged 70-years or older, according to data from Kentucky Public Health. Ages of the people who perished in this most recent report weren’t provided.
In a Tweet, our Governor said this is the first time Kentucky has reported four straight weeks of declining caseloads since the virus was first identified in our commonwealth. Kentucky's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of coronavirus tests returning positive, also dropped from 8.07% on Saturday to 7.97% on Sunday.
This decline is also encouraging. Our positivity rate in Kentucky, which had been steadily declining since surpassing 12% in mid-January, was last under 8% on December 28, 2020.
Data released Sunday show 96 of the commonwealth's 120 counties were experiencing a "critical" spread of the virus. Hundreds of the new cases were reported emanating from out of Jefferson County alone.
Although Jefferson County county remains in the “red zone” for COVID-19 community transmission, Louisville health officials on Saturday said its cases and hospitalizations are decreasing. According to Kentucky health officials, as of Sunday, 1,235 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19. Only 290 were being treated for the virus in intensive care units. More than 130 patients were on ventilators.
In vaccine related news across the commonwealth, the Kentucky COVID-19 dashboard relates that 442,858 Kentuckians, as of February 7, 2021, had received the first dose of the two-shot coronavirus immunization — up from 431,946 the day prior. Since Tuesday, Feb. 2, Kentucky has vaccinated 70,103 new people, more than its 68,475 weekly first-dose allocation.
Kentucky’s Governor Tweeted, ”We are vaccinating people faster than we get doses from the federal government. If you’re having a hard time signing up, it’s because there just aren’t enough doses."
Most people report COVID-19 causing them mild or moderate symptoms which clear up within weeks. The majority of people recover.
Of Kentucky’s confirmed cases reported since March, 44,945 are reported to have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
Here locally, in Breathitt County, the news is equally bright. William Sizemore has told the newspaper there are 59-active cases now, 915-total, and we are holding at 5-deaths.
If you will recall, there were 68-active cases last week (873-total, 5-deaths) and this decline marks our third successive week of “active cases” declining. Now if we just made it through the Super Bowl without too many parties…