COVID-19 Report February 25, 2021

Breathitt’s “active cases” have declined remarkably
Vaccine has played a small part but people doing the ‘hard work’ is the reason for the rosier picture. William Sizemore, Breathitt County Health Department
We have been covering the remarkable decline in “active cases” here in Breathitt County. We were unable to get any numbers for you last week owing to the employees at the Health Department being “iced-out” of the office the first part of last week.
Those days, coincidentally are the same days the information gets to us in time to make the Wednesday, print edition. If you were wondering why it wasn’t in the paper last week, this is why.
Prior to last week, the number of active cases had gone down three straight weeks. When last the numbers were reported to you, we had 915 total cases, 55-active cases, and 5 in-county deaths attributed to the pandemic. Two weeks later the decline in active cases is reason for celebration.
This week, William Sizemore, with the Breathitt Health Department reports our total cases have increased (in two weeks) to 939. Our number of active cases has slipped to 27, representing an approximate 51% decline over the period between our last publishing of numbers and now. Our in-county deaths has added to its number from five (5) to (6).
We mourn the death of every single resident and that resident’s family who have lost a loved one to this pandemic. We would make that particular number zero (0) if there was a way to do this.
We caught up with Mr. Sizemore about the stark and prodigious decline in active cases. We asked him to what he attributed the decline.
Sizemore told the Times-Voice, “I am sure the vaccine has played a small part. However, the people around Breathitt County doing the hard work is the major source of the improved local outlook regarding in-county active and contagious infections. We need to zero out that number (active cases). It will take continued commitment from everyone to do it.”
We at the Times-Voice implore all of you reading this article to not get complacent. Don’t get comfortable.
Please continue socially distancing, masking, regularly washing hands, and disinfecting surfaces. If you haven’t already, familiarize yourself with the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines on this pandemic and follow those suggestions. Make them personal mandates.
Let’s work toward putting down this pernicious disease which has cost this country over half a million American lives. We don’t want to lose any of you. Do the work!
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.