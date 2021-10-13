COVID-19 Strikes Again

Beloved Married Couple Believed Latest Casualties
The Jackson Community has lost two very key members of its family. Both Daisy (64) and Kernie Henson (67) are gone. They aren’t forgotten.
Daisy worked down at the Kentucky River Medical Center. She was a Medical Records Clerk.
Her husband of many years, Kernie B. Henson, formerly drove a coal truck for Forrest Joseph Trucking. Mr. Joseph, when coal was “King,” had a fleet of coal trucks which were often seen driving up and down area highways.
Mr. Joseph is still in the hauling business. He still has a fleet of trucks.
What has ripped from our bosoms two such beloved people? It is believed they both died of COVID-19 related complications.
One theory is Daisy may have contracted the pernicious disease from KRMC. This is a theory. It seems plausible.
The Times-Voice contacted William Sizemore, the Environmentalist at the Breathitt Health Department. Mr. Sizemore is an active contributor to the Times-Voice news staff.
We asked Mr. Sizemore whether the Henson’s had died of COVID-19 related complications. He told the newspaper, “That is what I have heard but that hasn’t been officially confirmed. Let me check and get back with you.”
Later, upon checking, the paper got the following from Sizemore, “I was notified it takes 14-days for a death certificate to be audited. At the present time, the Department can neither confirm nor deny the cause of death in the instance of the Hensons.”
Auditing is the process by which a cause of death is attributed to a particular or substantial source, like COVID-19. So the answer appears to be we think so but can’t yet say.
So we are left with more questions. Why are the Hensons no longer with us? Could their untimely and early departures been avoided? How many of us will follow and for the same or similar reasons?
We have few answers. We know the Hensons are gone. We know they will be sorely missed. We know these are desperate times.
The Hensons touched many lives around the Breathitt community. Our community, our “home,” has been depreciated by their passing.