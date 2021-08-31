COVID-19 strikes too close to home

Beloved citizen passes from disease
Glenn Griffith leaves behind message
“Please take the vaccine. Please don’t be like me.”
His name was “George Glenn Griffith” but his friends called him “Glenn.” You knew Glenn. Glenn was the “boy next door.”
Glenn grew up in Breathitt County. Glenn played football for former BHS head coach, Dudley Hilton.
Glenn graduated from Breathitt High School, class of 1983. At one time, it was believed (and still may be the case) Glenn held the record for the longest interception return for a touchdown ever recored in a varsity football game by a Bobcat.
Lisa Smith knew him, perhaps better than anyone not Glenn’s wife. They were double-first cousins. One has to be from the remotest of areas to even understand that degree of relation. It is as close to siblings as two people can be while not being siblings.
It was Ms. Smith who was tasked to stay by Glenn’s bedside, a job for which she readily volunteered. It was Ms. Smith who would relay information back to family and friends while Glenn convalesced and was treated at the UK Medical Center.
She was with Glenn’s mother and sister, comforting and consoling them, when Glenn passed on to his reward. Glenn’s was a life well spent. Glenn’s was a light extinguished far too soon.
She told the Times-Voice, “One thing I have always said about Glenn is that Glenn was too good for this world. Glenn was a gentle soul. Glenn was just that kind of person.”
Smith continued, “I never saw Glenn mad and I never heard him say an ill word to anyone. To me, that is saying a lot, considering we were around the other all of our lives. I spent every holiday of my life around him, even after we both married and had family apart from the other.”
We know Glenn passed away with the disease caused by the coronavirus, known now far and wide as COVID-19. We know Glenn worked at Kentucky River Medical Center as its Director of Facilities.
We know Glenn owned his own heating and cooling business on the side. We know Glenn worked this side business happily to provide for his family, particularly his three kids now in college and the fourth child, age four (4), his wife and he were in the process of adopting.
However, Ms. Smith doesn’t believe Glenn contracted the virus while working at KRMC, as one might expect. She believes the virus, which would incubate into the disease which would take his life, was contracted while on vacation.
“Glenn wouldn’t get vaccinated, he told me, because of his concerns over the side effects of the injection,” Ms. Smith told the paper. “I believe Glenn contracted COVID-19 in Florida while on a family vacation because Glenn started getting ill on trip back home.”
We asked Ms. Smith, if Glenn were here with us now, is there a message he might give us, his family, his friends, his neighbors, his loved ones. She said there was. Ms. Smith told me Glenn had sort of given this message to his sister, Ann Carter, immediately prior to his being air-lifted from Jackson to Lexington.
“Please take the vaccine. Please don’t be like me.”
Shortly thereafter, he would be gone. Leaving behind those of us with enough time to learn from this unfortunate and untimely passing.