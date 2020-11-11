Numbers continue to surge as the crest of the present tsunami climbs
The weekly conversations with William Sizemore, with the Breathitt County Health Department, get less enjoyable every week for us both. It isn’t that one doesn’t like the other. We can’t speak for his feelings for the newspaper but the Times-Voice is very fond of William Sizemore.
The source of the displeasure is the topic. It is our being forced to perpetually discuss the present pandemic and its in-county numbers. It isn’t a pleasant weekly topic. It seems to be getting uglier all the time.
First thing, Tuesday morning, after not having heard anything on Monday, the Times-Voice texted Mr. Sizemore. The text read, “In-county COVID numbers…Just about scared to ask…Suppose I am required.”
Mr. Sizemore’s response, “Yeah, they must be bad. I asked for them yesterday morning and am still waiting, lol. I will ask again right now.”
He asked. They answered. The newspaper can see why they weren’t forthcoming with the numbers. The numbers are terrible.
We stand at 215 total infections with 65-cases being listed as “active,” and two deaths. Then came the really bad news from Mr. Sizemore. “We expect by the end of the day for the number of ‘actives’ to be closer to 85.”
Next came this little jewel. The Superintendent of Breathitt Schools, Phillip Watts, notified citizens a SES student, a student at Highland Turner, a student at BHS, and a Central Office staff member have all tested positive for COVID-19. The coup de grâce is now the Health Department has notified the newspaper it has two members of its staff who have tested positive. When does it stop? It is consuming us.
Our precautions have gotten lax. Both in Breathitt County and around the globe, people are not washing hands diligently nor often. People have forgone wearing PPE’s, which should need no explanation. If we have to tell you “ PPE” is an abbreviation for “Personal Protective Equipment” at this point, you are part of the problem.
People are touching their eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. People aren’t following the recommendations provided by the CDC. Again, if we have to tell you the “ DC" is an abbreviation for Center for Disease Control at this point, you are the problem.
People are not enforcing social distancing guidelines. People are not wearing masks.
How do we know all this? Look at the numbers. People lie; numbers don’t.
If you thought this was all magically disappearing on November the 4th, the Times-Voice has bad news for you. It is November 11th and the virus hasn’t gone anywhere.
We will continue to report the weekly numbers for you. We will continue to track and monitor this virus as it continues to swallow our county and limit our activity. If trends hold as they currently are, don’t be too surprised if our weekly discourse with Mr. Sizemore continues to be one of the newspaper’s greatest weekly dreads.
