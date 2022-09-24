While Breathitt Countians have learned to live with COVID, and everyday life has for the most part returned to normal, COVID is still here and affecting Breathitt County as it remains in the red.
The latest numbers from the COVID database shows that since August 22, 2022, Breathitt County has 303 new cases and one death. The county has a positivity rate of 17.77 percent and an incident rate of 44.1 percent both percentages are down since the August report. 58.57 percent of county residents have been vaccinated.
To prevent the spread of COVID, local medical professionals recommend following the CDC prevention methods: Practice good person hygiene such as wash your hands regularly; get vaccinated and stay up to date on your COVID vaccines; everyone ages two years and older should properly wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public in areas where the COVID Community Level is high, regardless of vaccination status; avoid poorly ventilated spaces and crowds; test to prevent spread to others; wash your hands often. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol; cover coughs and sneezes; clean high touch surfaces regularly or as needed and after you have visitors in your home; and if someone is sick or has tested positive for COVID, disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
Monitor your health daily.
And they recommend that if you have possible or confirmed COVID: stay home except to get medical care; monitor your symptoms; get tested as soon as possible after your symptoms start; get rest and stay hydrated; take over-the-counter medicines, such as acetaminophen, to help you feel better; call ahead before visiting your doctor; and if you are sick, wear a well-fitting mask.
