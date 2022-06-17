According to Megan Deaton, Disease Investigator/Breathitt County Health Department (BCHD), as of June 10, 2022, Breathitt County is officially back in the red, with the county seeing a resurgence of COVID cases.
This marks the first time that Breathitt County has been in the red since March 14, 2022. The county’s latest numbers provided by the BCHD and the Team Kentucky COVID website show 4,211 total cases; 55 deaths; a 12.87 percent positivity rate; and a 58.19 percent vaccination rate. The report also presented that 7,349 out of 12,630 Breathitt citizens have received at least one vaccine shot. As of June 13, according to the CDC, the COVID 19 vaccine tracker, and information collected from the health department, the vaccination rates breakdown as follows: 57.38 percent of the county population has received one dose, 50.96 percent are fully vaccinated.
“We can no longer provide an active number of cases. Recommendations are to follow the community level map on the Kentucky COVID website,” informed Deaton. However, according to the latest data on the Cabinet for Health and Family Services’ (CHFS) website posted on Monday, June 13, 2022, Breathitt County has seen 20 new cases within the last week (weekly new case counts are calculated using the number of cases with an investigation start date in the previous seven days and a specimen collection date or onset date less than 14 days prior to the investigation start date).
As medical experts around the state and country are linking the recent surge to the Omicron variant, Deaton says unfortunately, at the county level that data is unavailable. According to recent published reports, experts believe the surge is powered by a rising tide of at least 4 highly infectious omicron subvariants currently circulating in the U.S. and they believe it will get worse before it gets better. Omicron-specific vaccines, which are currently in development by Pfizer and Moderna, could potentially help limit the rate of infections and will be available in the fall of 2022 if proven useful.
When prompted for her advice on the best method for Breathitt County residents to combat COVID, Deaton offered the following response, “The best advice is to honestly follow the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and KDPH (Kentucky Department of Public Health) guidance and use common sense. Avoid known exposures, social distance, clean your hands, avoid touching your mouth and face, and limit/reduce gatherings.”
