Coy Olinger

Coy Olinger, age 87, of Beattyville, KY passed away on Tuesday, December 14. 2021 at his residence in Beattyville, KY.-He was born April 6, 1934, on Walker’s Creek of Fincastle in Lee County and was the son of the late Ira and Maud Oldham Olinger.- He was also preceded in death by his son: David Olinger.-Brothers: Roy Olinger and Eugene Olinger.-His sisters: Mary Spencer, Annamae Reinhart, and Hattie Olinger.-Coy and Sue Colwell Olinger were on May 13, 1966, and were happily married for over 55 years. – Coy enjoyed spending time with family and friends and loved going to church to worship and praise Jesus Christ. -He was a devoted member of Hill Top Full Gospel Church of Zoe.-He is survived by his wife: Sue Olinger of Beattyville, KY-Children: Mary (Richard) Merkel, Coy (Jamie) Olinger, Jr, Johnny (Renee) Olinger, Jeanne Olinger, Robbie (Becca) Olinger, and Portia (John) Estes.- His twin sister: Callie Cohler and Brother: Ray Olinger.-His grandchildren: Daniel, Becky (Bruce), Dakota, Brooklyn, John Curtis (Diana), Caitlin (Christian) Matt (Dacoda), Lloyd, Nevin, Josh, Samuel, Savannah, Petyon, Landon, Caleb, Brayden, Jaxon, and Mason.- 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 12 PM Noon at the Hill Top Full Gospel Church at Zoe, KY with Billy Ray Hensley officiating.-Visitation will begin on Wednesday at 5:00 pm at the church.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

