On Saturday, August 5, 2023, at approximately 4:03 P.M, Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard, received a 911 call in reference to a single vehicle accident with injuries, located on Watts Road, in the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County.
Troopers, along with medical personnel responded to the scene. Preliminary investigation indicates that Kenneth White, 66, of Lost Creek, was operating a side by side on Watts Road. White lost control of the vehicle causing it to veer off the roadway, striking a tree. White was transported to Kentucky River Medical Center, where he succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
White was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office pending autopsy and toxicology results. No seat belts or helmets were in use at the time of collision. This incident remains under investigation by Trooper Matthew Turner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.