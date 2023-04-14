Cressie Noble, 76, Winchester passed away Thursday, April 13, at her home. She was a member of the New Bethlehem Old Regular Baptist Church on Riley Branch at Clayhole. She was the widow of the late Mervin Eugene Noble and the daughter of the late Willie and Louise Colwell Ambrose. She was also preceded in death by brother, Raymond Ambrose. She is survived by sons, Paul Eugene Noble and Lawson Lee(Juanita) Noble; daughter, Janet Reed; special nephew, Tony(Denise) Noble; brothers, William Ambrose, Beacher Ambrose; sister, Laurie Barnett; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Visitation Monday, April 17, 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Funeral will follow at 1:00 PM with Clay Gross and Tommy Miller officiating. Burial will be in the Noble Family Cemetery at Hardshell Caney. Serving as pallbearers will be Tony Noble, Rocky Noble, Cody Noble, Travis Noble, Preslee Reed, Lee Noble. Honorary pallbearers will be Miguel Annagono, Michael Richards, Danny Sheffield.
