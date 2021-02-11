Crussie White

Crussie White, 62, Jackson passed away Wednesday, February 10, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. He was a member of the Pentecostal Workers Church. He was the son of the late V.C. and Bessie Sizemore White. He is survived by his wife, Diana White; brothers, Jimmy White, Elige White, Henry White; sisters, Brenda Colwell, Billie Couch. Visitation, Saturday, February 13, 6:00 - 9:00 PM. Funeral, Sunday, February 14, 12:00 PM with Donald Tapio officiating. Burial in the Kilborn Cemetery at Clayhole.

COVID-19 restrictions will be observed.

Service information

