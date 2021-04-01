Crystal Smith

Crystal Gail Smith, age 41, of Buckhorn, KY passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at her residence. in Buckhorn.-She was born July 14, 1979, in Pikeville, KY, and was the daughter of the late Alice Jean Combs.-She also was preceded in death by a sister: Anita Smith, and brothers: Anthony “Bee” Smith and Jackie Smith.- She is survived by her husband: Robert Smith of Buckhorn, KY.-Five daughters: Alison (Eric) Smith; Cynthia (Tyler) Smith; Brittany Smith; Ashely Smith and Whittany (Jimmy) Smith all of Buckhorn, KY.- One granddaughter: Garcelynn Natalie Raine Smith.- Six sisters: Karen (Virgil) Cundiff of McAndrews, KY; Alicia Neace of Jackson, KY; Kim (George) Addison of London, KY; Becky Daniels of Cynthiana, KY; Shelly Daniels of Lexington, KY; Beulah (Phillip) Bennett of Booneville, KY; -Three brothers: Gary Smith of Buckhorn, KY; Larry (Brenda) Smith of Jackson, KY; Bobby Daniels of Pikeville, KY; -Special Friends: Michael and Natasha Mitchell and family; Roger and Kelsea Mitchell and kids: -Mark and Jamie McIntosh.- Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021, at 1:00 pm at the Altro Church of God with Jamie McIntosh officiating.-Visitation will begin on Sunday at 5:00 pm at the church.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Covid-19 regulations to be observed at the church.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Deaton Funeral Home Jackson, KY.

