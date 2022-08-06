The Jackson Police Department (JPD) has mandated a curfew for the city beginning at midnight and lasting until 6 am.
The Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has set a curfew beginning at 10 pm until 6 am.
The curfews were put in place to help combat any attempts of theft and looting.
The Clay City Police Department, Winchester Police Department, Military Police, and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office will be assisting the JPD and BCSO.
