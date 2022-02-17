Statute KRS 64.530 clearly states that the fiscal court shall fix annually the reasonable maximum amount, including fringe benefits, which the [county clerk] may expend for deputies and assistants, and allow the [county clerk] to determine the number to be hired and the individual compensation of each deputy and assistant.
Former Breathitt County Clerk Tony Watts explained, “When I was the President of the County Clerk’s Association, myself along with the association worked very hard to have the word “reasonable” added to KRS 64.530. We wanted to have this law changed to ensure that county clerks received reasonable budgets to operate their offices.” Prior to 2010, the word “reasonable” was absent from the statute.
The Breathitt County Clerk’s Office operates from funds generated through its office and retains a portion of these funds referred to as clerk fees. All clerk fees are set according to the state law for the operation of county clerks’ offices. For instance, all county clerks retain four percent of ad valorem car taxes collected and use such fees as funding for the office. When submitting a budget for approval by the Breathitt County Fiscal Court, Breathitt County Clerk Becky Curtis is not asking the fiscal court to give her office funding. Rather, she is asking the fiscal court to approve her budget and the breakdown of how she is proposing to spend the clerk fees that the clerk’s office collects to operate its office.
According to Curtis since she has taken over her elected role as Breathitt County Clerk, her only appeal to the Breathitt County Fiscal Court has been to be treated fairly with a reasonable operating budget, even going as far as to ask for a budget less than her predecessors. She voiced her disappointment that thus far her efforts to work with the fiscal effort have been rebuked. Curtis along with her bookkeeper Ashley Barnett stated that citizens of this county should be thankful former clerk Watts had the foresight to amend KRS 64.530 and concerned that the fiscal court refuses to pass a reasonable budget, for it is the citizens that would suffer with potentially longer lines and wait times; fewer operating hours; paperwork logjams; and lengthier processing times, afterall, the clerk’s office manages some of the most important work such as deed records; marriage licenses; mortgages; vehicle taxes; transfers; and the overseeing of elections, which will take place twice this election year.
As reported by Curtis, she has had her budget cut every year she has been in office, despite previous county clerks being presented with a budget of around $300,000 in addition to the county covering the costs of benefits such as health insurance, retirement, and FICA (Federal Insurance Contributions Act) matches. She went on the add that these actions were in non-compliance with KRS 64.530, that is in place to ensure the county clerk will be given an annually reasonable budget to operate the office.
In comparison to other county clerk offices that are comparable in population like Powell County (12,734) and Caldwell County (12,639), the Breathitt County Clerk’s Office’s budget falls well short at only $150,000. The Powell County Clerk’s Office operates on a budget of $294,000 with the county covering all benefits, while the Caldwell County Clerk’s Office runs on a budget of $240,000 and the county is responsible for paying its benefits.
With the drastic budget cut in 2021 and the fiscal court attempting to place limitations on the number of deputy clerks, full and part-time, as well as set their wages caught the attention of the Kentucky Clerks Association. The Association began to watch Breathitt County Fiscal Court meetings, monitoring how the fiscal court conducted business regarding Curtis and her office. The Clerks Association in time felt the only resolution was to pursue legal action against the fiscal court as according to Curtis the Clerks Association agreed with her that the budget was not a reasonable amount. It then hired an attorney on behalf of Curtis and proceeded forward covering all legal fees. Breathitt County taxpayers were not responsible for any of the legal costs in the matter. Curtis has since won her case against the fiscal court.
The Breathitt County Fiscal Court in late 2021 was ordered by law to comply with KRS 64.530 per judge’s ruling that the budget was unreasonable. Notwithstanding the fiscal court persisted with setting the 2022 budget at $150,000, which was expected to cover deputy clerk salaries; health insurance; retirement; and FICA matches.
In a special session on January 14, 2022, the fiscal court cut Curtis’ budget from $280,000 to $150,000 with a motion by Magistrate Donnie Bush seconded by Magistrate Ray Moore to approve the Breathitt County Clerk’s Office budget with the following amendments: decreasing deputies’ gross salaries from $180,000 to $62,400; changing part-time gross salaries from $0 to $31,200; adjusting workers compensation from $500 to $6575; changing unemployment insurance from $4000 to $6075; decreasing employer’s shared Social Security/Medicare from $22,000 to $15,650; decreasing employer’s shared retirement from $63,063 to $43,100; and decreasing employer paid health/life/admin from $50,000 to $29,500. Once again, according to Curtis, the fiscal court overstepped its boundaries set by KRS.64.530 in seeking to set compensation/wages. The budget was still approved with magistrates Bush, Moore, and Ellis Tincher voting yes, as Roy Herald was the lone no vote.
The Breathitt County Fiscal Court has further hindered the Breathitt County Clerk’s Office in matters of KRS 67.100 pertaining to the minutes of the fiscal court meetings as stated by Curtis.
KRS 67.100 conveys that the fiscal court is a court of record and minutes of the proceedings of each meeting shall be prepared and submitted for approval at the next succeeding meeting. Every official action of the fiscal court shall be made a part of the permanent records of the county.
According to Curtis, the fiscal court has failed to comply with this state regulation as evident of the regular session held on November 23, 2021, when the motion was made to approve the minutes from twelve previous meetings failed, when the late Magistrate Roy Darrell Herald made the motion for approval and no second motion was made. Magistrate Moore asked for the minutes to be put on the next regular meeting agenda to give more time for reviewal, despite some minutes being from as far back as six months prior.
Curtis also stated that she had reports of Magistrate Bush taking books (minutes) to his home which is in direct violation of KRS 67.100 that states a copy of all records (minutes) by this section shall be kept in the office of the county clerk.
As reported by Curtis, other examples of the fiscal court refusing to work with her office is when a call for the county to match 20 percent of the funding needed to purchase new election equipment was refused as well as travel expenditures being significantly reduced for travels that are crucial for the county clerk’s office to serve the citizens at the highest level possible. Curtis expressed that she feels as if the state felt so sorry for her office, it decided to fully fund the new equipment without the county’s matching contribution.
She feels as though she exhausted all efforts to form a working relationship with the fiscal court, therefore, legal action had to be taken and as of the printing of this article Curtis’ attorney has prepared a motion to be entered that will require magistrates Bush, Moore, and Tincher to show cause for their actions, with failure to do so feasibly resulting in incarceration.
