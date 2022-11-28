Cynthia Salyers, age 56, of Jackson, Kentucky passed away Saturday November 19, 2022 at Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson, Kentucky.
Cynthia was born in February 28, 1966 to the late Ira Hall Jr. and Wilma McIntosh Hall.
Cynthia is survived by her Significant Other; Anthony Clutter, Two Sons; Aaron Clutter of Richmond, Kentucky, Miguel Escarcega of Arizona, Two Daughters; Raisa Angelica Renee Escarcega, Cynthia Danielle Escarcega both of Arizona, one Sister; Tampithia Keo of Arizona, Two Brothers; Scott Hall and Earl Hall.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents; Ira Hall Jr. and Wilma McIntosh Hall.
Memorial Services will be held Friday December 2, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.