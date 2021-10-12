Daisy Francis Henson, wife of Kernie B. Henson, age 64, of Lost Creek, Kentucky passed away Sunday October 10, 2021 at St. Joseph East Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.
Daisy was born August 30, 1957 to the late Harrison Francis and Carrie Neace Francis. She was a Medical Records Clerk at KRMC in Jackson, Kentucky. She loved spending her time with family and friends. Daisy’s Grandchildren were the Highlight of her life.
Daisy is survived by Son; Jeffrey Wayne Francis of Lost Creek, Kentucky, Grandsons; Dustin Francis, Trevor Francis, William Kyle Henson, all of Watts, Kentucky, Brothers; Dewey(Martha) Francis of Jackson, Kentucky, Clyde(Loretta) Francis of Jackson, Kentucky, Paul Francis of Watts, Kentucky, Two Sisters; Donna(Jim) Noble of Jackson, Kentucky, Elizabeth Ruth Francis of Jackson, Kentucky, Special Friend; Becky Watkins and a Host of Nieces, Nephews, other Relatives and Friends to mourn her passing.
Daisy was preceded in death by her parents; Harrison Francis and Carrie Neace Francis, Granddaughter; Taylor LeiAnn Henson, Son; Shane Monroe Henson, Brothers; Henry Francis, Tyrol Francis, Oscar Francis, Dana Francis, Harry Francis, Sisters; Bessie(Ervine) Combs, Lily Mae Francis, and Iolet Watts.
Funeral Services for Daisy Francis Henson will be held Wednesday October 13, 2021 at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 2:00 P.M. with Kenneth Noble Officiating. Daisy will be laid to rest in the Francis-Roberts Cemetery at Lost Creek, Kentucky with Family and Friends serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Tuesday October 12, 2021 at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. with Special Singing at 6:00 P.M.
