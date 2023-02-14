Daisy Mae Griffith, age 74, of Barwick, KY passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023 at her residence. She was born May 1, 1948 in Breathitt County and was the daughter of the late Kash and Sarah Carroll Griffith. She was also preceded in death by brothers: A.C. Griffith, Albert Griffith, Frank Griffith, J.B. Griffith. Her sisters: Wanda McIntosh and Myra Jean Griffith. She is survived by sons: Donnie (Nadine) Bush, Jr and Ronald Bush of Barwick, KY; Roger Dale Smith of Hazard, KY. Her sister: Deloris (Paul) Bush of Gays Creek, KY; Her brother: Harold Dean (Wanda) Griffith of Gays Creek, KY; Grandson: Christian Donavon Bush. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Community Harvest Church at Buckhorn, KY with Chris Turner and Calvin Bowling officiating. Burial in the Bush and Griffith Cemetery at Gays Creek, KY. Visitation will begin Wednesday at 11:00 am at the church. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
