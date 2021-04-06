Dallas Warren, 53, Jackson passed away Sunday, April 4. He is survived by his wife, Lavonna Howard Warren; his parents, Alan Warren and Betty Patterson Warren; three sons, Braxton Warren(Sarah Howard), Matthew Warren, Isaiah Warren; one daughter, Dallas Alexia(Tanner) Lawson; three brothers, Bob(Diane) Warren & Andrew, David(Laura) Warren & Natalie, Travis Warren(Alexander Lewis); three grandchildren, Brantley Kolt Lawson, Jaci Kree Lawson, Tanner Abel Kash Lawson; host of uncles, aunts, nephews and nieces. Funeral Wednesday, April 7, 1:00PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home with Rev. Fred Finley. Burial in the Howard Cemetery at Frozen. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Service information
Apr 6
Visitation
Tuesday, April 6, 2021
7:00PM-10:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 7
Service
Wednesday, April 7, 2021
2:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
