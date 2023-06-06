Dalpha Leona Crase Armstrong, age 77, of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY. She was born October 10, 1945 in Breathitt County and was the daughter of the late Clark and Thelma Bailey Crase. She was preceded also in death by her husband: McArthur Armstrong. Brother: Glenn Crase and nephew: Brent Crase. She is survived by her daughter: Mona Lisa (Harlan) Tincher of Jackson, KY. Five grandchildren: William Dykes, Jacob Tincher, Dorothy Taulbee, Katherine Taulbee and Gracie Taulbee. One sister: Hallabee Chaney of Wolverine, KY. Five brothers: Freelan Ray Crase of Vancleve, KY. Ural (Jearlene) Crase and Donnie (Ester) Crase of Canoe, KY. Homer (Peggy) Crase of Indiana; Everett (Doris) Crase of Jackson, KY. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with John Tincher officiating. Burial in the Carpenter and Lovely Cemetery, Frozen Creek, Vancleve, KY. Visitation will begin on Tuesday from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
