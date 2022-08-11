Dan Lindon, age 64, of Campton passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the Wolfe County Nursing Home in Campton, KY.
He was born November 10, 1954 in Campton, KY and was the son of the late Dorsey and Hazel Brewer Lindon. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Carol Barrett Lindon.
He is survived by sons: Lonnie Reed of Booneville, KY and Marvin Reed of Jackson, KY. His sisters: Bonnie Perry and June Lindon Curtis of Campton, KY; Nancy Fox of Elizabethtown, KY; Ola Bullock and Corrine Harris of Newport, KY. His brothers: Randy Lindon of Mt. Sterling, KY and Joe Lindon of Campton, KY. Grandchildren: Tiffany, Ryan, Ashley, Hanna, Adam, Lindsey, and Nicolas.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with David McIntosh officiating.
Burial in the Lindon Cemetery at Vancleve, KY. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00-9:00pm.
Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
