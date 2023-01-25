Dana Gale King Smith, age 69, of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday January 23, 2023 at the UK Hospital in Lexington, KY. She was born April 15, 1953 at Ary, KY and was the daughter of the late Daniel Boone and Malinda Banks King. She was preceded in death also by husband: Douglas “Bo” Smith. Daughter: Bridgett Smith. Brothers: Charles King, Sherman, King, James King and Johnny King and sister: Sharon Trent. She is survived by daughters: Linda Salyers of Jackson, KY; Justina (Sherman) Taulbee and Christina (Bobby) Taulbee of Vancleve, KY. Son: James Douglas Smith of Jackson, KY. Brothers: William (Wanda) King; Jerry (Dora) King and Michael King all of Vancleve, KY. Eleven grandchildren. Eight great grandchildren: Mia, Brielle, Palyn, Mike Jr.; Raelynn, Kolden, Emma, Piper. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Kenneth Burnett officiating.-Burial in the Clearfork Community Cemetery at Frozen Creek, KY. Visitation will begin on Friday at 11:00 am until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
