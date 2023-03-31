Dana Lynn Moore, age 71, of Jackson, Kentucky passed away Wednesday March 29, 2023 at her residence.
Dana was born on October 31, 1951 to the late Millard and Mentie Dora Turner.
Dana is survived by One Daughter; Shana Gail Moore(Gary Miller) One Step-Grandson; Dante Miller, One Sister; Margaret Helen Turner, Two Brothers; Ossie Turner, Reggie Turner, Host of Nieces, Nephews and Other Relatives and Friends, with Special Niece; Holly Turner, Two Special Sisters-In-Law; Mary Lou Herald and Martha Turner, Special Friend; Bob Bowling, and Special Fur Baby; Buck Shot.
Dana was preceded in death by Her Husband; Daniel Ray Moore, Parents; Millard and Mentie Dora Turner, Four Sisters; Oma Tharp, Shirley Tucker, Jean Strong, Brenda Osborne, Five Brothers; Herman Turner, LC Turner, Alfred Turner, Jeff Turner, and David Turner.
Funeral Services for Dana Lynn Moore will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Friday March 31, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. with Carl McIntosh officiating. she will be laid to rest in the Jackson Cemetery in Jackson, Kentucky with Family and Friends serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Thursday March 30, 2023 from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Watts Funeral Home.
