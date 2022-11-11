Dana Reynolds Noble, age 58, of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at her residence in Jackson, KY.-She was born March 27, 1964, in Hazard, KY, and was the daughter of the late Russell and Joann Hurd Reynolds.-She was preceded in death by a son: James Darrell Mullins and her brother: J.J. Reynolds.-and nephew: Bill Collins. -She is survived by her husband: Roscoe Noble of Jackson, KY.-Sisters: Donna Reynolds and Debbie (Banner) Hicks both of Hazard, KY; Brothers: James Reynolds, Bobby (Arlene) Reynolds, and Joe Reynolds of Hindman, KY, and Mike (Carolyn) Reynolds of Whitesburg, KY.- One special granddaughter: Brooklyn Nicole Mullins. -Stepchildren: Roscoe Noble, Jr. of Jackson, KY; Mitchell Noble of Jackson, KY; Samuel Noble and Daniel Noble of Campton, KY; Diane Noble of Booneville, KY and Kenneth Noble of Middletown, OH. 22 step-grandchildren:- Nephews: Bobby Wayne Reynolds, Roy Reynolds, Carl “Binky” Reynolds, Willie Collins, Payton Campbell, August Reynolds, Kyler Reynolds, and Spencer Reynolds. Nieces: Michelle Sumner, Melissa Ann Collins, Lisa Reynolds, Teresa Reynolds, Breanna Campbell. -Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with George Watts officiating.-Burial in the Noble Family Cemetery, Shoulderblade, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will be Saturday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Lonnie Turner, Rosceo Noble, Jr, Arch Noble, Brian Noble, Mitchell Noble, Samuel Noble, Daniel Noble.
