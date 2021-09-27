Daniel James Arrowood age 59, passed away peacefully at his home at Beavercreek, Ohio on September 18, 2021. Danny was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. His family and friends have wonderful memories spanning his life and their time together. Danny’s passing will leave a void in all who knew him. He will be sadly and truly missed, and there is comfort in knowing he went to his eternal home in heaven. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Maggie Arrowood, his mother-in-law Rosemary Sprague, his maternal grandparents Earl and Lorena Wells and his paternal grandparents William Jasper and Cora Arrowood. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend Dawn Sprague of 28 years. His two sons Kyle Arrowood (Fiancée Jianna) and Nathanial Arrowood both of Beavercreek, father-in-law Dave Sprague of Dayton, sisters, Paula (Mike) Tucker of Kettering, Phyllis (Jimmy) Butts of Kettering, Wanda (Wilton) Dabe of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Brothers, William Arrowood of Kettering, Bradley Arrowood (Michelle)of Kettering, many nieces and nephews, cousins and in-laws. Danny enjoyed a professional career with One Lincoln Park as the Director of Environmental Services, and Saint Leonard Living Community as Maintenance & Security Manager. His career allowed him to pursue his passion of helping others. That passion was also true in his personal life. He had a full career however, he always found time for his family. In the most recent years, he launched a successful small business company focusing on HAVAC installation and repair. Danny had a deep love for family history and, even though her had never lived in Kentucky, many times he referred to Breathitt County as home. He looked forward to family reunions each year. Danny held a special place in the hearts of family and friends. The Arrowood family received friends at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, Dayton, Ohio, on Thursday, September 23, 2021. A memorial service was held at 3 PM at the funeral home with Lonnie Hensley officiating. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in his memory.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
- Weekly COVID-19 report
- Covid-19 Update August 12, 2021
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.