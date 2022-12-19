Daniel Ray Moore, age 74, of Jackson, Kentucky passed away Wednesday December 14, 2022 at Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, Kentucky.
Daniel was born on September 21, 1948 to the late Andy Howard and Vesta Gross Moore. He was a member of Christ Fellowship Church in Jackson, Kentucky. He was a retired Coal Miner.
Daniel is survived by His Wife; Dana Turner Moore, One Daughter; Shana Moore(Gary Miller) of Jackson, Kentucky, One Grandchild; Dante Miller, Two Sisters; Brenda(Brown) Strong of Jackson, Kentucky, Mary Lou Herald of Jackson, Kentucky, One Brother; Dennis(Teresa) Moore of Jackson, Kentucky, Sisters-In-law; Helen Turner and Martha Turner, Special Friend; Bob Bowling, and Special Pet; Buckshot.
Daniel was preceded in death by his Parents; Andy Howard and Vesta Gross Moore, Brother; Eugene Moore, and Special Brothers-In-law; Johnny Herald and Jeff Turner.
Funeral Services for Daniel Ray Moore will be held on Friday December 16, 2022 at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 11:00 A. M. With Carl McIntosh officiating. Daniel will be laid to rest in the Jackson Cemetery in Jackson, Kentucky with Gary Miller, Johnny Clay Herald, Dennis Moore, Snapper Strong, Ricky Turner, and Ossie Wayne Turner serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held Thursday December 15, 2022 from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Watts Funeral Home.
