Danny Paul Begley, age 67 of Booneville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, August 05, 2020 at his residence.
Danny was born on November 20, 1952 to Eileen Begley Cable and the late Bill Begley. He was a Masonary and a retired Air Force Veteran.
He is survived by his mother, Eileen Begley Cable of Booneville, Kentucky, his wife: Debra Begley of Ohio; three children: Corina Ruse, Eli Begley, and Lana Fugate; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
