Danyell Davis, age 42, of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021, at the UK Hospital in Lexington, KY.-She was born July 25, 1978, in Hazard, KY, and was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Garnett Wilson Fouch.- She was preceded in death by her brother: Sam Wilson, Jr.-She is survived by her husband: Charles Davis of Jackson, KY.-Daughter: Garnett Nicole Davis (Gregory Watts) of Jackson, KY; and stepdaughter: Amber Renee Davis of Stanton, KY.-Stepson: Charles Edward (Lilly)Davis of Jeffersonville, KY.-Three sisters: Denyse Wagers (Brad Bowling) and Melissa Fouch (Bill Spicer) of Jackson, KY; Linda (David) Markwell of Versailles, KY.- Brothers: Walter (Patty) Wilson and Ronnie (Donna) Wilson of Jackson, KY.-Grandchildren:  Carter Lee Watts, Renezmae Danyell Watts, Ethan Davis, Waylon Davis, Cayden Noble.- She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives, and friends.- Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Rebecca Mullins and Walter Wilson officiating.-Burial in the Snowden Cemetry, Quicksand Road, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will begin on Monday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Covid-19 regulations to be observed.

