Daphney Hazel Gross, age 88, of Hamilton, OH and formerly of Breathitt County, KY passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in Hamilton, OH. Born February 24, 1935 in Breathitt County, she was the daughter of the late William and Ruby Gross Palmer. She was preceded also in death by her husband: Buford Gross. She is survived by two sons: William (Darlene) Gross of Fleminsburg, KY and Joe (Brenda) Gross of Cincinnati, OH. Three daughters: Glenda (Scott) Ford of Springfield, OH; Cathy Ernst of Xenia, OH; Sheila (Steve) Lievestro of Hamilton, OH. One brother: Leon (Janice) Palmer of Cincinnati, OH. One sister: Mildred Palmer of Pandora, FL. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, July 3, 2023 at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm with a memorial service beginning at 4:00 pm with Vernon Gross officiating. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
