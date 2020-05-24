Darlene Cockerham McIntosh, age 55, of Campton, KY away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Hazard ARH in Hazard, KY.-She was born April 28, 1965, in Lee County, KY and was the daughter of the late Chester and Betty Moore Spicer Cockerham.-She was preceded in death by two sisters: Brenda Martin and Sandra Rachale.-Three brothers: Emanuel Cockerham, Vernon Cockerham, and Lewis Cockerham.-She is survived by her husband: James Earl McIntosh of Booneville, KY.-Three sons: Willis Kidd and Shane Kidd of Beattyville, KY.-Ethan McIntosh of Campton, KY.-Three sisters: Lena (David) McIntosh of Jackson, KY.-Annie Kidd of Jackson, KY; Mary Jo Drain of Sandusky, MI.-Five brothers: Dean Cockerham, Irvine, KY.-Chester Cockerham, Jr and Michael Cockerham of Campton, KY; Robert Cockerham of Buckhorn, KY.-James Cockerham of Stanton, KY.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with David McIntosh officiating.-Burial in the Kidd Family Cemetery, Brush Creek, Fillmore, KY.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
