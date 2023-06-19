Darrel Gabbard 72 of Clayhole, passed away Friday June 16, 2023 at Hazard ARH. He was born in Jackson Ky to the late Norma Jean Noble and Rexford Lowell Gabbard. He was also preceded in death by his brother David Gabbard. He was a retired mechanic and enjoyed fishing, fixing up older vehicles, spending time in his garage listening to music and talking to his boys. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years Wanda Turner Gabbard. He is also survived by 4 sons; Jeremy (Courtney) Gabbard, Corbett (Jennifer) Neace, Roscoe Neace, Wilburn (Nicole) Neace. 2 Brothers; Jeffrey Gabbard, Steve (Anita) Gabbard. 2 Sisters; Martha Gabbard and Laura Collins. 8 Grandchildren; Donavin, Damien, Trevor Neace, Dayvie Engle, Isaac and Isabella Neace, Dacie Neace and Emory Gabbard. Also surviving is a host of Nieces and Nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation; Monday 11:00 A.M. until the Funeral begins at 1:00 P.M. Kenneth Smith officiating. Cremation will take place after the service.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.