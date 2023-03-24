Darrell Coomer

Darrell Coomer, age 63, of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.  He was born July 25, 1959 at Ary, KY and was the son of the late Wilgus and Stella Godsey Coomer.  Darrell was a US Army Veteran.  He is survived by his son: Brandon Baker of Lorton, VA.  His brother: Guy (Darlene) Coomer of Campton, KY.  His sister: Veronica (Justin) Reichenbach of Campton, KY.  He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.  Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Lonnie Arrowood officiating.  Visitation will begin at 10:00 am Monday until time of service.  Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

