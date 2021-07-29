Darrell Miller departed this earthly life on Tuesday, July 27th at the Appalachian Regional Hospital in Hazard, following an acute illness. Darrell was born on January 26, 1946, the son of Ola Miller and Elsie Hudson Miller who each predeceased him in death, and was 75 years and 182 days old at his passing. Darrell was a member of Full Gospel Deliverance Church.
Darrell was a local business owner and entrepreneur contributing to the economy and growth of the City of Jackson, Breathitt County, and the Mountains throughout his lifetime. Darrell was the Head Mechanic at Falcon Coal Company where he earned his nickname “Top Cat” before beginning his own business interests. Darrell, along with his cousin OJ Miller, started Breathitt County Tire in Jackson in the mid-1970's, and was in business at that location until July 31, 2019. Following the success of Breathitt County Tire, Darrell has been an incorporator and partner in Breathitt Auto and Mine Supply, Breathitt County Tire Retread, Perry County Tire, Hazard Auto & Truck Parts, Hindman Auto and Tire, Laurel County Tire, C&M Giant Tire, Mountain Storage, Inc. and many other ventures. Darrell and Brendon, constructed Sugar Camp Golf Club on their farm at Noctor in 2004 and managed the course until closure in 2019. Darrell was a member of the Board of Directors at the Nim henson Geriatric Center and the Flint Ridge Cemetery.
Darrell is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 57 years, Brenda Joyce Fugate Miller, of Jackson, one son, Breathitt County Attorney, Brendon Darrell Miller (Elizabeth), along with two grandsons, Evan Darrell Miller (16) and Carson Everett Miller (14), all of Noctor; two sisters, Delores Newton of Irvine, and Billie Jean Marshall (Hoy) of Flintville; one brother Ola Hobert Miller (Tammy) of Oakdale; along with a loving extended family, and a host of friends.
Visitation Thursday, July 29, 6:00 - 9:00 PM at the funeral home. Funeral Friday, July 30, 11:00 AM with Gordon Little, Kearney Bouchard and Drewey Lee Jones officiating. Burial in the Harvey Bend Cemetery at Hardshell.
