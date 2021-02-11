Darryl Neace

Darryl Daniel Neace, age 68, of Martin, TN, died Jan. 28, 2021, at the Diversicare of Martin. 

He served in the US Army and after his discharge had a career in the Auto Industry for many years. 

He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ellen Strong and his brother, Dana Neace. 

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Gail Neace; son and daughter-in-law, Darryl Dwayne and Connie Neace 

Dice, Ky; son and daughter-in-law, Jason Daniel and Dee Neace of Kenton, TN; daughter, Angila Neace 

of Lost Creek, Ky; brother, Wallace Dean and Pam Neace of Lexington, KY; brother, Doug and Pat Neace 

of Lost Creek, Ky; brother, Tim and Dully Neace of Georgetown, Ky; brother, Jason Neace of TN; brother, 

Greg Williamson of TN; sister, Judy Combs of Lost Creek, Ky; sister, Katherine and Eddie Bray of 

Lexington, TN; sister, Karen Neace of Milan, TN; father and stepmother, Shilo and Brenda Neace of 

Milan, TN; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. 

No services will be held at this time.

To plant a tree in memory of Darryl Neace as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you