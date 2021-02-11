Darryl Neace

Darryl Daniel Neace, age 68, of Martin, TN, died Jan. 28, 2021, at the Diversicare of Martin.
He served in the US Army and after his discharge had a career in the Auto Industry for many years.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ellen Strong and his brother, Dana Neace.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Gail Neace; son and daughter-in-law, Darryl Dwayne and Connie Neace
Dice, Ky; son and daughter-in-law, Jason Daniel and Dee Neace of Kenton, TN; daughter, Angila Neace
of Lost Creek, Ky; brother, Wallace Dean and Pam Neace of Lexington, KY; brother, Doug and Pat Neace
of Lost Creek, Ky; brother, Tim and Dully Neace of Georgetown, Ky; brother, Jason Neace of TN; brother,
Greg Williamson of TN; sister, Judy Combs of Lost Creek, Ky; sister, Katherine and Eddie Bray of
Lexington, TN; sister, Karen Neace of Milan, TN; father and stepmother, Shilo and Brenda Neace of
Milan, TN; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
No services will be held at this time.
