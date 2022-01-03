David Akemon, age 55, of Altro, KY passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-He was born August 9, 1966, in Hazard, KY, and was the son of the late Dorsie and Irene Maggard Akemon.-He was also preceded in death by brothers: Ronnie Akemon, Jeffrey Akemon, and Jackie Akemon.-He is survived by his wife: Patricia Combs of Altro, KY.-Daughter: Betty Irene Combs (Brian Adams) of Altro, KY.- Son: David Joshua (Christina) Combs of Lost Creek, KY. -Sisters: Rosemary (Gardner) Turner of Whick, KY. Sue Clutter of Altro, KY and Bessie Akemon and Lucy Akemon of Jackson, KY.- Eight grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends also survive.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 1:00 pm at the Altro Church of God with Chris Turner officiaiting.-Burial in the White Cemetery, Barwick, KY.-Visitation will begin on Tuesday at 3:00 pm at the Altro Church of God.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
